Fort Wayne gas station dubbed ‘lucky spot’ thanks to lottery wins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Summit City gas station has earned the unofficial title of Luckiest Spot in the city for lottery payouts. Using the Hoosier Lottery database, WANE 15 was able to track down the retailer that scored the most wins of $1,000 or more in 2020.

The walls of Grand Food Junction at the intersection of N. Coliseum Blvd. and Lake Ave. are papered with posters advertising big wins. A corner of the gas station store gives customers a small space to fill out tickets or scrape scratch-offs clean.

“We have actually a lot from around Fort Wayne come just here to play lottery,” Jay Patel, who works at Grand Food Junction told WANE 15. “Usually around 12:00 to 1:00 and about 4:00 to 6:00 between that time we have a lot of customers that buy just lottery tickets.”

Lottery regular Rose Cotterman, who stopped in the store Thursday to cash in winnings and get more tickets, said she’s been lucky playing at the business.

“They’re nice people,” Cotterman said when asked about why she is a repeat customer. “Very nice.”

Using the Hoosier Lottery online database, WANE 15 found some big statistics for Grand Food Junction. In 2020 alone, 20 tickets or scratch-offs paid out $1,000 more, totaling nearly a quarter of a million dollars. The biggest single payout of the year was $124,000. One player won three times for a total of $30,000. Daily 4 netted the most big wins with the scratch-off 24 Karat Gold paying the biggest prize.

“We love it,” Patel added. “Especially when it’s a regular customer because it’s kind of nice that they got something, something big.”

The store is among the top selling retailers in the state year after year. In December, 2020, it ranked #6 in the state for top Hoosier Lottery retailers for total draw game sales and scratch-offs, behind one other store in Fort Wayne – Southside Marathon, which ranked #2. There are about 4,400 Hoosier Lottery retailers in Indiana.

What makes it so lucky? Both Cotterman and Patel credit the large amount of customers who by tickets.

“I think we hold a lot of tickets and rotate a lot of tickets,” Patel explained. “So, when you have a lot of tickets in the store, there’s a good chance that you have one of those bigger jackpots and I think when customers see a lot of big winners come out of the store, they keep coming, so there’s more rotation.”

According to a search of the lottery database, WANE 15 found the second place business for amount of big wins in 2020 was Lassus Handy Dandy #42, at Coldwater and Wallen Roads. See how your favorite retailer stacks up here: https://hoosierlottery.com/winners