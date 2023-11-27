FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne residents got an early Christmas gift when going to the gas pump on Monday.

Some stations were below $3 on Monday.

“You’ve all the ingredients to make this a tasty treat at the pump,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The stats showing Fort Wayne gas prices vs the national average as of 11/27/2023

While conventional thinking for many would put demand higher over the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend, demand was actually much lower, contributing to reduced prices.

“According to GasBuddy data, demand was actually still down compared to the prior week,” DeHaan said. “It kind of busts the myth- while there were a lot of people on the road, there are a lot of people that parked for the last couple of days as well.”

Couple that with the cheaper “winter blend” of gasoline being at the pumps (gasoline in the winter contains more butane, which is cheaper than gasoline alone) and prices have dipped.

“It has created a window of opportunity,” DeHaan said regarding the factors that have led to lowering prices.

But upcoming holiday gas prices may not be all jolly news; a looming Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting and a price cycle could shift things up according to DeHaan.

“I am a little bit worried that OPEC who is meeting a little later this week could put all of this relief if they announce a production cut, that could cause the price of oil to go up,” DeHaan said. “Eventually I think we’re going to see a price cycle that we see every couple weeks in the fall.”

A price cycle happens when gasoline being sold at stations to the public reaches a price similar to the retail cost of gasoline. Chains will try to outdo each other by cutting prices until at least one chain returns their prices to their original normal rate.

“No one wants to be the first one to go up, but if somebody does, others may start to follow because it’s a choice of losing money or at least making a normal margin,” DeHaan said in July while describing the phenomenon that happens more in the midwest.

Once those other companies follow, the average price of gas once again shoots up.

The next OPEC meeting will convene on Thursday, and currently, it’s unknown whether or not a production cut is on the way.

Slowing down oil production has inevitable, negative effects on the price of gas around the world.

“OPEC still has a lot of power and if they decide to cut production they could cause oil prices to go up,” DeHaan said.