Fort Wayne Freeze Hockey invites the community to benefit game for police officer’s wife battling cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department’s charity hockey team, Fort Wayne Freeze, is hosting a hockey game on Saturday to benefit a fellow officer’s wife who is battling cancer.

Lucas MacDonald has served on the police force for 14 years. For most of his career, he’s been married to his wife, Anika MacDonald, for 15 years. She was recently diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

The Fort Wayne Freeze team learned of Mrs. MacDonald’s diagnosis and decided to help. The funds of their games go to charity events, and they decided to host a game in support of Anika MacDonald.

The team is inviting the Fort Wayne community to the Parkview Icehouse at 2:30 p.m. Registration for the event includes a donation.

There will also be a silent auction hosted with Qtego Fundraising Services to bid on items that will end at 8 p.m.

All proceeds will go towards supporting the MacDonalds and covering Mrs. MacDonald’s hospital expenses.