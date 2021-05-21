Fort Wayne foster parents share their experience

MIAMI – SEPTEMBER 22: Frank Martin Gill holds hands with his foster son, known as N.R.G., six years old, after the Third District Court of Appeal in Miami ruled earlier today that Florida’s ban on gays adopting is unconstitutional on September 22, 2010 in Miami, Florida. The decision will allow Mr Gill, who sued to […]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — May is National Foster Care Month and thousands of children in Indiana are in need of warm, loving homes. Now more than ever foster parents are needed.

For the Fort Wayne couple, Cameo Parry and Andrew Thomas fostering was a step they are glad they took.

“We didn’t have any kids when we decided to foster,” Thomas said. “However, we had volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sister and with our church so we had experience.”

“It was a no-brainer for us,” Parry said. “We wanted to give kids that safe space.”

One night Parry and Thomas went to an information session The Villages of Indiana put on in Fort Wayne. The session was held for those interested in becoming foster parents. By the end of the night, the pair was convinced becoming foster parents was the right move for them.

Holding hands Parry and Thomas talked about the moment they first became parents, to a two-year-old boy. Both say from the moment he was dropped off the connection was immediate. Then a little while later a second little boy came into their lives. Both of which they adopted. And recently the pair opened their hearts to foster a 6-year-old girl.

“Today we have three kids,” Parry said. “Two years ago we had no kids, we had nothing on our schedules. It’s been amazing.”

Both say having a village of family, friends and fellow foster parents has helped in so many ways. They say you don’t have to be a saint to become a foster parent, you just have to care about those you foster.

For more information on how to become a foster parent click here or call 260-423-6676.