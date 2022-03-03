FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dozens gathered outside First Presbyterian Church in downtown for the “Fort Wayne for Ukraine” prayer vigil Thursday night.

According to a release, Resident Pastor Rev. Carrie Winebrenner felt called to coordinate the vigil as a means of focusing her feelings. “I am grieving for Ukraine. It’s heartbreaking to hear the stories from those on the ground.

“This is not a church service. This is not a Christian service. This is a time for the community to stand with our beautiful, beloved siblings in Ukraine.”

Other participating faith communities included Trinity English Lutheran Church, Plymouth Congregational Church, Faith United Methodist Church, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne, Amistad Cristiana Center and other members of the greater Fort Wayne area.