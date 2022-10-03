FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What do you get when you combine local food, history and art? The Fort Wayne Food Tours, of course! Amber Bouthot has been leading the tours through the restaurants, streets and alleyways of downtown Fort Wayne since 2019.

Amber Bouthot leads a tour through the Arts Campus

“People just love it. Whether they come from Fort Wayne, have grown up here, or they’re a transplant or from one of the surrounding communities, the response is always ‘I had no idea’ whether it’s about the history or the art, and then many are visiting these restaurants for the first time,” said Boutho. “It’s showing people who might not frequent downtown that our downtown is a safe and vibrant place to be.”

Amber Bouthot has owned the Fort Wayne Food Tours since 2019

You can find more information on the Fort Wayne Food Tours website. The tours run most Saturdays from May to mid-October, but Bouthot does book private tours in the off-season. Private tour groups must have a minimum of 8 people.

Bouthot is also working on two new concepts including Sunday brunch tours that would include 4 new restaurant stops, and tours focused on the historic Landing.