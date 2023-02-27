FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Food Tours has announced its schedule and partners for 2023.

The tours take people around to show them the city’s iconic restaurants, architecture, and other historic destinations.

The tours are three and a half hours long and is a walking tour of downtown over a 1.25 mile loop.

Two restaurants that are returning for this year’s tours are Don Hall’s Gashouse and The Hoppy Gnome. Some new places for this year are Gnometown Brewing on the Landing and Country Heritage in the Ash Building. Tour guests meet at Don Hall’s Gashouse for the start and end of the tours.

Credit: Fort Wayne Food Tours

“We are excited to be back for 2023, and thankful to our returning and new partners. With the addition of Gnometown Brewing on The Landing, new experiences related to The Landing will be incorporated,” said Amber Bouthot, owner, in a press release. “Country Heritage will bring a new aspect to our tours, as well: wine and chocolate pairings! We can’t wait to share our love for downtown and the growing public art installations with our tour guests. We are especially appreciative of our restaurant partners, and we can’t wait to support them this year.”

Tickets are $70 per person. For more information on tour dates for 2023, visit www.fortwaynefoodtours.com.