Fort Wayne Food Tour opens for 2021 season

FORT WAYNE – Fort Wayne’s first food tour, which combines local food with commentary on history, architecture as well as arts and culture, will re-open for the 2021 tour season.

Fort Wayne Food Tours is a three and a half hour historical and culinary walking tour of downtown over a 1.25 mile loop, the press release said. The tour stops at four downtown restaurants: Don Hall’s Gashouse, The Hoppy Gnome, Proximo and DeBrand Fine Chocolates. Tours begins and ends at Don Hall’s Gashouse where guests may park.

The food tour runs on Saturdays from May through September. Dates for the 2021 season are now live on the tour’s website.

Tickets are $60 per person for the walking tour. Private tours are also available.

“While 2020 threw us for a loop, we are excited to be back in business for 2021,” said Amber Bouthot, owner since late 2019. “We can’t wait to share our love for downtown with our tour guests. We are especially appreciative of our restaurant partners who have stuck with us and we can’t wait to support them this year.”

Find more information and book a tour booking here.