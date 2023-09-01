FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Lighthouse Community Center is one of many places participating in National Food Bank Day.

September is Hunger Action Month, where collective efforts across the country are focused on making a greater impact on food deserts.

The Lighthouse will be giving tours of the Community Center Food Bank and food for all who need assistance. While at the Community Center, visitors have the opportunity to access materials for self-education, learn what resources are available, and connect with others who understand food insecurity-related issues.

“The need at The Lighthouse Food Bank is overwhelming this year and we could use your help filling our shelves. Please consider helping us help our community face food insecurity.” Dr. Gene Hovis, The Lighthouse Operations Director

Click here for a list of various churches and organizations in the area with food banks. To help your local food banks by dropping off donations, you can contact them for more information.