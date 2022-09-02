FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The director of the city of Fort Wayne’s fleet of vehicles has received a national award.

Larry Campbell, Director of Fleet Operations in Fort Wayne, was named 2022’s Professional Manager of the Year for Public Fleets for the American Public Works Association.

Prior to Campbell’s 19 years served with Fort Wayne’s Fleet Department, Campbell managed fleet facilities for over 40 years.

Campbell’s success with the Fleet Department is nothing new as he is responsible for a variety of positive changes within the department. Campbell is responsible for bringing City Fleet Management back in-house as it was previously outsourced for nearly 22 years which caused greater challenges for the Fleet Department. From increasing customer satisfaction with an upgraded version of the Faster Web Fleet Program to giving entry level technicians way to train, study and better themselves at their profession, Campbell’s winning of this award is well deserved.

This is not Campbell’s first achievement during his 19 years with Fort Wayne’s Fleet Department. Campbell has previously achieved awards such as: