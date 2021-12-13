Fort Wayne first responder groups competing in 27th ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police, firefighters and EMS personnel are inviting the public to donate blood this holiday season with their annual “Battle of the Badges” blood drive with the American Red Cross.

The 27th annual blood drive kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5 a.m. when first responder groups donate blood at the Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center.

This good-natured rivalry among first responder groups helps ensure the blood supply keeps pace with demand during the holidays. First responder groups aim to collect enough blood to save more than 700 lives through donations.

When donors contribute during the campaign, they can vote for either police/highway patrol or firefighters/EMS to win the competition. Donors can also receive an American Red Cross t-shirt and a Pizza Hut coupon, while supplies last.

Donors can schedule their appointments by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code “fwbattle”, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.