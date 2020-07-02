Fort Wayne fireworks store donates show to assisted living facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local fireworks store has donated a large amount of fireworks to a Fort Wayne assisted living facility, whose residents are at high risk for the coronavirus.

Residents at the North Woods Village Memory Care Assisted Living facility are getting the Independence Day that they didn’t expect. All of the residents at North Woods Village Care Assisted Living facility are ages 65 and up, falling in the high risk category for COVID-19. Administrative staff at the facility came up with the idea to try and bring the residents a fireworks show.

“My administrator was talking about maybe lighting off some fireworks for our residents here and the residents of Piper Trail. I told her, well, I know a group of people and a group of guys who are really good people. Let me reach out to them and see if they can help us out any,” said Riley Tomkinson, Maintenance Director at North Woods Village.

Tomkinson then reached out to his favorite Fort Wayne fireworks shop, T-Bone’s House of Boom, for assistance. Owner Tyrone Rosalez jumped on the idea of donating fireworks to the facility.

“Veterans out there who served our country. Folks that are at high risk, are at danger, to get outside and watch the fireworks shows and I just couldn’t pass up that opportunity to give back to the community. Such a great opportunity,” said Rosalez.

Rosalez donated a large amount of fireworks and provided a display order for the facility, since he will not be there in person due to store commitments on the fourth of July.

“Being able to donate this and having someone else put the show on. Boom. Everyone’s going to be happy, they are going to enjoy it. It’s going to be a wonderful Independence Day for those folks and that gives me much pleasure,” said Rosalez.

The fireworks will be on display in a field between North Woods Village and the Piper Trails retirement community.

“Celebrating the 4th of July is a huge thing here. So, we wanted to help with not only us, but our neighbors and just give back to the community, the pillars of our community,” said Tomkinson.