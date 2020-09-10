Fort Wayne fireworks show gets new date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new date has been booked for the Summit City’s official Independence Day fireworks show. City leaders have targeted November 10 for the celebration.

The annual show typically set to happen on July fourth was postponed due to concerns related to COVID-19 and planned protests.

The rescheduled show is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, the eve of Veterans Day. The fireworks will be launched from the top of the city’s tallest building – the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

“Due to the fireworks being visible from several locations in and around the downtown area, attendees are asked to utilize the various locations and spread out to help ensure the safety of the public,” a statement from the mayor’s office read.

According to the state’s Back on Track plan, groups of up to 250 people are allowed as of November 10.

“Leaders expressed the date was chosen to celebrate and recognize veterans and their service to our country and give residents something to look forward to as we’ve worked hard as a community to be safe and considerate of one another during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement added.