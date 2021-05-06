Fort Wayne firefighters to host rescheduled Get Green Fest 🍀 in October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s never too late to get green.

The Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters 124 will host its St. Patrick’s Day festival, Get Green Fest, on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the old Aunt Millie’s bakery in downtown Fort Wayne.

The event will feature live music from the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra along with U.R.B., as well as a live DJ. Events include a 5-Kilt Run through downtown Fort Wayne, a Lucky Charms eating contest, a river greening, the Gold Coin Drop, and more family friendly events. Local food trucks will also be on hand.

Proceeds from the event go to support local charities such as the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Cancer Services, Shepherd’s House, Child Burn Survivors, Local Families in Need, Hoosier Burn Camp, Muscular Dystrophy Association, ETC.

The 2020 Get Green Fest was called off at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the 2021 festival was postponed from March.