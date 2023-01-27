FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters saved one of their own during a fire on the southeast side of the city Thursday night.

Crews responded to the kitchen fire in the 2800 block of Stinson Drive around 10:30 p.m.

While inside the home, a firefighter had a medical event. Fellow firefighters pulled him out of the home and performed CPR and used a defibrillator on him. He was then transported to a hospital, where Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Union President Jeremy Bush says he’s recovering.

“I’m happy to say he’s making a full recovery,” Bush told WANE 15. “I’m just very thankful for the professionalism and the experience and the dedication that our firefighters have, because if it wasn’t for that, that individual would not be alive today.”

Four adults were in the house at the time of the fire and they all got out safely on their own.

“I just have a sense of being proud of our firefighters. I witness these individuals every single day do their jobs to the best of their ability. They’re amazing. I don’t feel like they’re always thanked enough for what they do,” Bush said. “Incidents like this provide an opportunity for us to really see what they do and, to have an impact on one of our own firefighters, it really hits home. I’m just thankful for their efforts and thankful for what they do every single day. Our firefighter would not be alive if it wasn’t for their efforts on scene.”

No other information about the firefighter involved has been released yet.