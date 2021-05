FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department showed off its new apartment fire simulator Wednesday.

Firefighters conducted live fire training in the new 3-story apartment fire simulator.

The structure is made up of three shipping containers, stacked on top of one another. Inside each are different apartment settings, which light up for a life-like scenario.

The $150,000 simulator is located at 2700 Dwenger Ave., just north of East Washington Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.