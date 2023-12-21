FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man rescued from a fire in October is on the mend, and the Fort Wayne firefighters who responded to the scene were honored Thursday for the actions they took to save the man.

A ceremony at Mayor Tom Henry’s office recognized seven men for their service on the night of Oct. 25 at a duplex on West Wayne Street. The crew was credited with rescuing an unconscious victim and resuscitating him. A cat was also rescued, according to the original release from the fire department, while the duplex was heavily damaged.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the man will be able to enjoy the holidays with his family following a lengthy recovery.

Seven firefighters were given the Unit Commendation Recognition Award, including: