Fort Wayne firefighters extinguish attic fire on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters are investigating a house fire that occurred Thursday morning on the city’s southeast side.

Around 1:15 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Luther Street after a passerby noticed smoke coming from a house. Crews found a fire in the attic and were able to extinguish it in about 20 minutes. Five adults and three children self-evacuated before crews arrived on the scene.

The house sustained moderate fire and water damage, according to a release. This fire is still under investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

