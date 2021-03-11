Fort Wayne firefighter puts pen to paper, publishes multiple books

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the past 15 years, a Fort Wayne firefighter has been writing stories inspired by the people he works with and meets and recently made his stories available to the public.

Tom Volz has been with the fire department for 24 years. Last year he began publishing some of his works, including six novels and a novella. One of his stories is about the Indiana Department of Natural Resources getting a bull shark out of an Indiana lake. He said it’s like a “Jaws” of the Midwest.

“I think the biggest thing is the variety of people that I work with on the department,” Volz said. “We have a whole cast of characters. Every day working with different people, and it’s easy to come up with characters.”

He attributes his experiences with the department, both good and bad, to giving him the spark to put pen to paper.

Volz’s books can be found on Amazon.com.

For updates on his novels, novellas and other short works of fiction, including new releases, sales and promotions, visit Thomas Volz- author- thrillers, science fiction and horror.