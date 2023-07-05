FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries Wednesday morning after responding to a fire south of downtown Fort Wayne.

Someone called 911 around 12:45 a.m. to report flames coming from a commercial building in the 3100 block of Broadway, near Thompson Avenue.

Fire crews found a large fire on the first floor. They were able to reach apartments on the second floor to search for any occupants, but no one was inside.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. The building has moderate fire, water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.