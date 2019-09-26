Fort Wayne Fire Department wins life-support award

Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey, center, accepts the 2019 EMS Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year Award from Kendallville Fire Chief and Indiana Emergency Response Conference and Indiana Fire Chiefs representative Mike Riehm, left. as Fort Wayne Fire Assistant Chief of EMS John Crawford, right, looks on.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department has received the 2019 EMS Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year (fire department-based) Award at the Indiana Emergency Response Conference. The city of Fort Wayne announced the honor Thursday.

According to Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Provider of the Year should “possess unique qualities that serve to elevate the standard of professionalism and the quality of patient care throughout the EMS industry.”

According to the nomination form, the Fort Wayne Fire Department became a state certified non-transport Advanced Life Support service in January 2016, and over the last three years, the department has gone from two ALS engines to 18. With that strengthened commitment, the department’s cardiac arrest survival rate has been as high at 10.8 percent, the nomination form said.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department has said it intends to have all future recruit classes certified as advanced EMTs, and their next project includes a training lab.