Fort Wayne Fire Department will vote on new contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Fire Department Union will vote the on a new contract starting tomorrow. The voting will go through Thursday.

The three year contract gives firefighters a 5% pay raise each year. Longevity pay for firefighters with 20 or more years has been increased to $7,000 first year; $8,500 second year and $10,000 third year. The longevity pay increase currently is $4,850.

“Were very happy to say that this agreement will put Fort Wayne firefighters in the top 10 in the state of Indiana for pension base. We’ve seen some great financial incentives and offers from the city of Fort Wayne. Were really proud and excited, were looking forward to our vote, which is going to be over the next couple of days here.” Jeremy Bush, President of IAFF Local 124

FWFD union has more than 500 retired and active members. About 340 are active firefighters. Current base starting pay is $53.5K and will increase by 5%. A first class firefighter, meaning they’ve been through the apprenticeship, makes about $63,000 annually.

One of the initiatives they are looking at right now is to utilize a mental health program.

“One of the leading cause of firefighter fatality’s is suicide right now, that’s not okay. Those union hours go to help benefit and better protect our members through safety measures and policies.” Jeremy Bush, President of IAFF Local 124

In Indiana there are more than 7,000 firefighters.

They anticipate the contract to be put into place at the beginning of next year.