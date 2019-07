FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Fire Department will distribute and install free smoke detectors in the Oxford Community.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Ten Point Coalition Food Patrols will be assisting in the event held at Weisser Park Youth Center. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.

In addition, City of Fort Wayne residents who would like to request a free smoke detector and installation may fill out an application here.