FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Fire Department is responding to calls of a fire just north of downtown Fort Wayne near W State Boulevard and Wells Street.

FWFD is investigating a fire at 202 W Jacobs Avenue just off of Wells Street.

WANE 15 crews on the scene say they can see a lot of smoke as multiple fire trucks responded to the scene. According to FWFD activity logs the initial calls for a structure fire came in at 9:39 p.m.

FWFD crews responded to a fire at this same address on Thanksgiving Day. The fire left one firefighter injured and minor smoke damage to the building.

WANE 15 is working to find out more and will provide more information as it becomes available.