Fort Wayne Fire Department prepares for the cold, more accidental fires this time of year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cold weather isn’t going away anytime soon, according to the WANE 15 weather team. It has the Fort Wayne Fire Department preparing and offering advice just in case a house fire breaks out.

“We do have more accidental fires this time of year. Often times that’s from people using alternative heating sources,” said Fort Wayne Fire Department Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor.

Deputy Chief O’Connor recommends checking out labels of the alternative heating sources if you need to use one. Those include kerosene and space heaters.

“People may be plug too many things into one outlet, especially heaters that take a lot of extra energy. And so that will cause some electric fires. And a lot of times those electric fires don’t even show themselves where the issue is. You’ll find them in the attic or something.”

According to FEMA, half of all home heating fires happen in December, January and February. While that’s dangerous to you and you’re family, it’s also dangerous when firefighters have to battle fires in below freezing temperatures.

“You’re throwing water to extinguish a fire inevitably someone is going to get wet. And so what we try to do, once they’re wet try to get them out of there as soon as possible, back into their truck where the heat is on. And get them to the fire station to switch their gear out with someone else.”

Currently if a crew gets called out to multiple fires in the winter, it will borrow gear from another crew. The Fort Wayne Fire Department is getting ready to eliminate that issue.

“This next month we will start getting our first shipments of a second set of gear for the entire fire department. So, that isn’t something we’ve had consistently. We spent the money on it last year, we’ll start receiving it this year. And so every firefighter will have two sets of gear. This will be exactly the kind of day that that’s going to make a huge difference. We take the one set and wash it and dry it, and still be able to respond with our second set.”

Deputy Chief O’Connor says you can also help out fire crews by moving over to the side when they’re responding to calls. It is the law to do so.

He also asks that you clear sidewalks and salt them not only for firefighters, but for emergency medical services.