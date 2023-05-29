FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department needed 10 minutes to get a house fire under control on Fort Wayne’s north side Monday night.

Firefighters responded around 9:45 p.m. to a home on the 2000 block of Hidden River Dr., off of Auburn Road.

Smoke was seen coming from the basement.

Investigators believed it started in the utility room.

The two adults and one child were able to evacuate after being alerted by smoke detectors.

The home suffered moderate smoke damage.

The fire remained under investigation.