FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department held a memorial Saturday to honor firefighters who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Families and close friends of the fallen also attended the memorial to mourn and honor their friends and loved ones.

“We hold this event so that we don’t forget the brothers and sisters who gave their lives,” said Philip Wyss, a trustee for the Fort Wayne Firefighters Local 124 union, which is associated with the International Association of Fire Fighters.

The memorial was held at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial of Allen County at 1001 N. Wells St. this morning.