Two people and dog rescued off a roof in early morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire broke out early Saturday morning at an apartment building in the 1700 block of Richardson Street.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. When crews arrived, they found 2 people and a dog on a porch roof. Firefighters assisted them off the roof.

The fire department says they found a working fire on an outside wall, leading to a stairwell. The fire also spread to a neighboring home.

Fire officials say thee 2-story apartment building has 5 apartments. Crews thoroughly searched the apartments to make sure everyone made it out.

In total, 7 people made it out of the apartment uninjured. In addition to the dog, fire crews rescued two more pets. No firefighters were injured, either.

It took the fire department nearly an hour to bring the fire under control. The building suffered heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting those affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.