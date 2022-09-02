FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department welcomed 20 new firefighters during a graduation ceremony Thursday night.

The fire department’s 94th recruit class participated in 20 weeks of training and will now continue to train alongside firefighters at the city’s 18 fire stations. They began duty Friday.

“Public safety is a special calling, and I’m appreciative of the women and men who have committed themselves to serving our community,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “It’s vital that we continue to provide excellent and proactive services to meet the needs of our residents, neighborhoods, and businesses. We’re fortunate to be in position to be able to make important investments in public safety.”

The following FWFD graduates were sworn in during the graduation ceremony: