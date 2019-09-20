Fort Wayne Fire assistant chief resigns rank for ‘lack of judgment’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An assistant chief with the Fort Wayne Fire Department has resigned from the rank.

City spokesman John Perlich said in a news release Friday that Todd Prindle has resigned as assistant chief of operations with the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Prindle will return to the rank of captain.

In his resignation letter, Prindle wrote:

“I want to apologize for my lack of judgment and actions that put the Fort Wayne Fire Department in a bad light. I would like to offer my resignation from the position of Assistant Chief of Operations and return to the engine house. This is a great Department and it is going in the right direction and I do not want to distract from that.”

The Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Union had filed complaint against Prindle with the Merit Board that accused him of falsifying a statement and asking another firefighter to lie for him.