Fort Wayne ‘Fill the Boot’ raises $37,000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department raised $37,000 to help those with muscular dystrophy.

The department held their ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign this year partially after the City Council made it legal for firefighters to solicit donations in public right-of-ways at the end of August.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) says they are appreciative of all donations to the cause.

Typically, around $100,000 is collected, though the right-of-way prohibition for part of the year caused overall numbers to be down.

The money funds research and helps families affected by muscular dystrophy.