FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City officials are giving their condolences to the family of fallen marine Matthew J. Tomkiewicz and thanking him for his service and sacrifice.

“I offer my most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz. As Americans, we owe our continued freedoms to Captain Tomkiewicz and his entire family. His sacrifice must not be in vain – I urge all citizens of Fort Wayne honor Captain Tomkiewicz as they continue to enjoy the freedoms he fought to ensure.”

– Paul Ensley, Fort Wayne City Council, District 1

“May we all as a community take the time to pause for a moment to remember the sacrifice of our very own fallen Marine Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz. He did not have to serve, he chose to serve and I’ll be internally grateful for his service to our nation. May you rest peacefully Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz.”

– Michelle Chambers, Councilwoman At Large

“My prayers and sympathy to out to Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz and his family. Matthew stepped up for his country to protect and ensure our freedom, and his valiance and courage will never be forgotten.”

– Tom Freistroffer, Councilman At Large

“Captain Mathew Tomkiewicz gave his life for his country, along with three other brave Marines, in a terrible accident on March 18. My heart breaks for his family, particularly his parents and his wife. Captain Tomkiewwicz made the ultimate sacrifice to better insure the liberty and freedom of his country. Each citizen of Fort Wayne mourns the loss of this native son. We pray for his young widow and his entire family. He was much too young to leave us.”

– Geoff Paddock, Fort Wayne City Council, District 5

“’Always Faithful’ I am deeply saddened for the family of Marine Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, and send my prays of strength and love.”

– Sharon Tucker, Fort Wayne City Council, District 6

“My wife and I hug our children a little more closely tonight, reminded that our family’s comfort and freedom come at the sacrifice of Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz and all who have served in the armed forces. We are grateful to all who have served and pray for the comfort of Captain Tomkiewicz’s family.”

– Russ Jehl, Fort Wayne City Council, District 2

There were 2 funeral processions held for 27-year-old Capt. Tomkiewicz, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.