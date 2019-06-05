Fort Wayne favorite Germanfest returns for 2019 season Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Festival season in Fort Wayne is in full swing as Germanfest waltzes into Headwaters Park Pavilion Wednesday.

The traditional tapping of the ceremonial keg launches festivities at the pavilion for the week at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning. Then activities continue throughout the day and through the weekend.

The 38th annual festival officially started on Sunday as the Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor hosted German mass and music at St. Peter's Church. The group is proudly "Celebrating its 150th year of German Culture through Song."

Another concert featuring choral music followed on Sunday at Park Edelweiss.

Monday featured a special dinner at Club Soda and the Judge Scheibenberger Masskrugstemmen Contest.

Germanfest 2019 FN Live Interview

The fun continued Tuesday with the Spaten Abend soccer tournament and part at the Sport Club.

Mayor Henry will kick off activities at Headwater Pavilion with the tapping of the keg Wednesday morning. Music, food, beer, and other festive offerings will be available there until 11 p.m.

Thursday will feature a new event this year. The Police Pull kicks off at 6 p.m. as officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department face off against officers from Gera, Germany to see who can pull the BEAR CAT faster.

The Legs N Lederhosen contest will also be at Headwaters Pavilion on Thursday. That annual event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, you can watch a free concert featuring a 25-member student accordion group visiting from Fort Wayne's sister city Gera. That concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Community Center.

Saturday brings a popular contest back to the Summit City as the fastest wiener dogs go head-to-head. The Weinderdog Nationals start at 2 p.m. at Headwaters Pavilion.

The grape stomp is also on Saturday. That event starts at 6 p.m. and the Polka Like is at 7 p.m.

Germanfest wraps up Sunday with an 11 a.m. Traditional German Church service at Headwaters Pavilion. Afterwards there will be a lunch and the 18th annual Germanfest bakeoff.

Entrance to events at Headwaters Pavilion is free until 2 p.m. each day. Admission is then $2 from 2-5 p.m. and goes up to $5 after 5 p.m.

Members of the military with a valid ID get in for free. Children under 14 will also be admitted for free with a parent or guardian.

Germanfest hours at Headwaters Pavilion run from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can learn more at https://germanfest.org/