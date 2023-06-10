FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Ft. Wayne Farmer’s Market is bringing healthy and locally sourced options twice a week.

Leigh Rowan with Ft. Wayne Farmers Market stopped by WANE 15 to discuss all things farmer’s market; what you can buy and when can you buy.

Check out Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Electric Works. The market will also occur on Wednesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. just outside the Union St. Market.

This will run throughout summer until the fall when they will switch back into their indoor location. For details on parking click here.