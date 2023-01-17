FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Farm Show kicked off Tuesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum amid changing times and rising costs within the agriculture industry.

Recently, customers have seen a rise in the price of eggs, but those rising costs are a direct result of prices rising for everything that goes into producing those eggs.

“Feed prices are definitely up, all of the inputs going into the feed have increased,” said Philip Leman, vice president of sales and marketing at Belstra Milling.

On top of that, Leman said even the cost of the bags used to store feed have went up considerably.

Despite the rising costs, Lynn Huelsenbeck, a salesman for Topeka New Holland, said farmers are making money, but are also retaining money in order to prepare for any volatile outcomes that may happen as a result of the changing farming industry.

“A lot of people have made a lot of money in farming, but they’re also retaining that money,” Huelsenbeck said. “In farming, you have to retain those dollars as long as possible because you don’t exactly know what is going to happen in the following years.”

The show runs at the Coliseum through Thursday.