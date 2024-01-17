FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Even though the fields are covered in snow, that doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking ahead to springtime and getting your yard ready. The Fort Wayne Farm Show is back for its 35th year at the Memorial Coliseum.

Local farmers are gathering for the three-day event from Tuesday to Thursday to get ready for the 2024 cropping season. This is a chance for farmers to get together to show and compare their products and see what is new this year.

There will be plenty of farm equipment on display, including tractors, sprayers and lawnmowers. Multiple seminars led by PFW are geared towards keeping up with your yard and how to get started for those who are new to outdoor maintenance.

Wednesday’s show is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last show Thursday will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free.