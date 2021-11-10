Fort Wayne family’s ‘Skeletown’ display brings in nearly 900 pounds of food for Community Harvest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne family collected nearly 900 pounds of food last month during their annual “Skeletown” display.

Roger Dau and Shawna Stream-Dau first concocted the idea about 10 years ago while shopping for Halloween decorations. After years of work, they have installed 35 skeletons, plus dozens of other Halloween props, on the front lawn of Shawna’s mother’s house on Indiana Avenue.

Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable foods when they go visit the display. Two years ago, over 500 pounds of food was collected. This year’s total was almost double.

Stream-Dau says this just shows that she lives in a wonderful neighborhood and city.

“It shows the wonderful, gracious neighbors and friends this neighborhood is awesome they were wonderful not only the giving of the food for pets because we did both pets and human but coming again and again and being so gracious and so grateful this is a wonderful community Fort Wayne is a wonderful community,” Stream-Dau said.

The food has been donated to the Community Harvest Food Bank and Pet Pantry.