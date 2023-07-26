FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Babich family is known for growing giant flowers. They easily snagged the state title at the Indiana State Fair last year. This year, they hope to beat their own record and take the title home for a second year in a row.

The Babich family takes sunflowers to the 2023 Indiana State Fair. (Photo Courtesy Alex Babich)

Last year, 7-year-old Keenai’s flower was officially measured at 19 feet, six inches and took First Place and Best in Show. His sister, 11-year-old Ayla, finished second with a sunflower that stood 17 feet, six inches tall. The third place sunflower was a distant 12 feet, nine inches.

This year, Ayla’s taking the tallest flower. When the blooms were taken to the fair on Wednesday, hers measured 20 feet, 10 inches. She named it Oliver Cooper after her favorite Komets player.

Keenai’s flower measured 20 feet even. He named his flower Noble Glim, which means Tall Source of Light, Alex Babich, the kids’ father and master grower, said.

The Babich family takes sunflowers to the 2023 Indiana State Fair. (Photo Courtesy Alex Babich)

Babich said as of last check, the next closest flower at the fair this year was 14 feet, 9 inches tall.

The official judging and awards happen on Thursday.

Last year, Babich also set a new U.S. record for tallest sunflower grown in the country. The flower, which he named Ukrainian Spirit, was 25 feet, two inches tall.

He planted seeds from that record-breaking flower this year and is on track to break his own U.S. record.