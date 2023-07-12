FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division secured funding for a number of projects related to repairing or building bridges.

Replacement of a current bridge on Tillman Road

Repairs of a bridge on Lower Huntington Road

Construction of a new bridge on Airport Expressway

Tillman Road Project

The first project on Tillman Road was brought about by the necessity to completely replace the bridge.

“The Tillman Road bridge is one of our lowest-rated bridges, so it needs a complete replacement,” said City Engineer Patrick Zaharako. “We rate our bridges every year and this bridge is only a 3 out of 10.”

Zaharako said that the city will work on the design for the entirety of next year so that the city can then apply for a federal grant to replace the bridge.

“We have to get through design in order to apply,” Zaharako said.

Council approved the consulting contract to design the bridge on Tuesday with an amount not to exceed $410,800.

Lower Huntington Road Project

A bridge on Lower Huntington Road that crosses the St.Mary River is a different story.

The bridge is in good condition, meaning the city just needed to approve the money and begin repairs to make sure that it stays safe.

“It has already been designed and bid, and will start construction this summer and will go through construction until next summer,” Zaharako said. “That’s a rehab of the existing bridge so we can keep it in good condition.”

The city approved $1,498,281.35 for the project which includes all the labor insurance and materials required.

That price was a little over the city’s estimate, but Zaharako urged council to approve the funds due to the constantly rising cost of construction.

“We are still recommending moving ahead because unfortunately, bridgework is not getting any cheaper, the sooner we get it done the better,” Zaharako said.

With works starting this summer Zaharako noted that drivers should expect to see some construction soon.

“There will be some short shutdown period, but we are anticipating keeping the bridge open to a single lane of traffic during construction,” Zaharako said.

Airport Expressway Project

The final project is a bridge that will go over a Norfolk Southern rail line on Airport Expressway to mitigate traffic stoppages.

“Currently it’s two lanes in each direction, and we have about 40 trains that go across that each day, and they stop traffic anywhere from 2 minutes to 15 minutes,” Zaharako said. “There will be a bridge over just the railroad section, that will completely eliminate the need to stop for any railroad traffic.”

The money that council approved on Tuesday was an amount not to exceed $1,075,860 to design the bridge.

But with construction so far out, Zaharko says that the price tag will be much higher when The Public Works Department comes back to City Council with a design in hand to build.

“The actual construction will probably be more than $15 million when we get to it three or four years down the road,” Zaharako said.

He noted they are seeking out national grants to help foot the construction bill when the time comes to begin construction on the bridge.

Zaharko said that until then, they will be working with the redevelopment commission to get all of the nearly $1 million that City Council approved on Tuesday.

Zaharko said that drivers shouldn’t expect to be driving on the new bridge anytime soon due to the nature of the project.

“These projects take 3-10 years to get through depending on how fast you can get funding and get through the environmental process,” Zaharako said.