FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Charles Fort Wayne Event Center is getting ready to give you a big hand when it comes to holiday shopping. It’s also bringing back a Christmas concert next month.

The Charles owner Michelle McIntire stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the upcoming “It’s A Wrap Black Friday Wrapping Party” and its Celtic Christmas Concert. You can see that in the interview above.

The Black Friday wrapping parties are happening on Friday, November 24, and Saturday, November 25. The Friday event is from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. On Saturday you can wrap gifts from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. There will be food and gift wrap for purchase. Or, you can bring your own gift wrap. You are required to purchase one beverage per person, per hour. You can click here for more information on Friday’s event. You can click here for more information on Saturday’s event.

The Celtic Christmas Concert is on Saturday, December 16. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. You can click here to learn more and grab a discount code for tickets (must purchase before November 30.)

The Charles is located at 3127 Carroll Road.