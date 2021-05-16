Fort Wayne Escape Room treasure found by Cincinnati duo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Escape Room treasure was found at the Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve by two Cincinnati puzzle enthusiasts on Sunday morning.

Duo Auggie and Kelli came to Fort Wayne for the weekend to search for the treasure in celebration of Kelli’s birthday. They worked with four other puzzle enthusiasts from around the country. The group gives credit to Rich Bragg of Los Altos, Dan Egnor of Oakland, John Bromels of Cinncinati, and Wei-Hwa Huang of San Jose.

According to the Fort Wayne Escape Room Facebook page, the group found the treasure in just a little over 24 hours. The escape room posted back in late April about the treasure hunt leading to a reward of “a large sum of cash.”

Fort Wayne Escape Room said that they received several codes that were very close. Participants who were close to figuring it out can still submit to place in the top 10 and receive a consolation prize.