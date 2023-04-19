FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — During Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission spoke about local discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations from an equity study done in 2022.

Sharon Tucker invited the group to present before the council, led by Fort Wayne Metro Executive Director Nikki Quintana.

“For employers and housing providers, we think this data will be really important to them and it will assist them in their strategic planning,” Quintana said.

Here are a few key takeaways from the presentation as communicated on their website:

A graphic explaining the data from the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission website

85% of Black respondents experienced unfair treatment and believe race or ethnicity was the cause.

53% of women experienced unfair treatment citing their gender as the cause.

41% of individuals with a disability who experience unfair treatment cited their disability as the cause.

48% of all survey respondents believed Fort Wayne housing providers use an applicant’s race or ethnicity in making rental decisions.

You can find the survey here.