FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kids laughing, teachers playing, warm weather and games aplenty. School is coming to a close and another summer is on the horizon.

Deer Ridge Elementary School held its annual field day Tuesday, and kids were excited to get to the games as classes finish their last two days of school. After a long year of learning, the students at Deer Ridge earned this day and took the opportunity to enjoy themselves at school one last time before everyone begins their summer.

Deer Ridge Field Day Deer Ridge Field Day Deer Ridge Field Day

Students participated in games both in the school’s gym and on the front lawn.

Games in the gym included rope climbing, Xbox Kinect games, and real-life “Angry Birds.” Games on the front lawn included different relay races, which all the kids were excited for, along with baseball, basketball, and three-legged racing.

The students enjoyed field day almost as much as the educators and parents who helped run the event did. The last day of classes at Deer Ridge for the 2022 – 2023 school year is tomorrow.