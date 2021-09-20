Fort Wayne elementary school ‘lights up the night’ for kindergartener with cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne elementary school lit up the night Monday in honor of a classmate fighting cancer.

Daphne Knuth is a kindergarten student at Croninger Elementary School and is fighting Pediatric Neuroblastoma. In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the school came together to raise money by selling lanterns.

I’m at Croninger Elementary School for their Light up the Night event.



The event is for kindergarten Daphne Knuth who is battling cancer.



there are lanterns in every window of the school and parents are driving their kids around to look at all the lights. @wane15 pic.twitter.com/6JPStJejK0 — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) September 21, 2021

The school said 100% of the student body donated. In total the school and community raised $4,500 for Daphne and her family.

On Monday, students, parents, and community members got a chance to see all the lights in the school’s windows. Teachers and staff also wore gold to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“Tonight was more than I could have ever dreamed of. The community came together to honor Daphne against her fight with childhood cancer,” said Rachel Merz, principal.

Hundreds of vehicles went through the school parking lot Monday night.

The lights will remain until the morning, and school officials hope this is just the start of events to help teach students character.