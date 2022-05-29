DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver is in critical condition after a crash on I-69 early Sunday morning.

The investigation by the Indiana State Police found around 12:27 a.m., the car was southbound on the highway when it drove into the median and hit a guardrail near the 325 mile-marker. It then flipped an unknown number of times and came to a rest upside down, throwing the driver from the car in the process, police found.

The Jeep was totaled.

The driver, Cassandra Schneider, 25, of Fort Wayne was taken to the hospital in critical condition with reported leg injuries and a possible head injury.

The 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was totaled. Police noted in the report alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.