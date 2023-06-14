FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On May 15, Fort Wayne City Utilities changed its classification of the city’s drinking water to “organic” rather than it being “clear.”

Nearly a month later, Frank Suarez from City Utilities told WANE 15 that he anticipates the drinking water classification could be switched back to clear this week.

“It’s pretty much back to normal. There’s maybe a little bit of a hint [of odor] this morning. So, I think people are noticing it,” Suarez said.

He added that they started to notice the water returning to normal last weekend and that calls about the water began dwindling last week.

While the rain has helped get the St. Joe River — the city’s source for drinking water — flowing again, Suarez said their move to open up a dam as well as different treatments at the filtration plant to get the odor out of the water have been difference makers.

They’ve been keeping an eye on the river.

“We are seeing higher levels here. We have people that are looking upstream all the way to DeKalb County to see what’s happening,” Suarez explained. “And we look at that because in some places there might be obstructions, there might be other issues that are causing a lower level. But I think when we released a little bit of water from the reservoir that helped a little bit and it got that flow going a little nit more, and certainly the rain has helped, too.”

Once all of the organic water has come through the plant, City Utilities will make the switch back to a clear classification.