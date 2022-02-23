FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has shifted 17 employees from the Parks, Street and City Utilities departments from their departmental duties to aid the struggling Red River Waste Solutions, the city’s lame duck trash and recycling collection contractor.

City spokesman John Perlich said depending on Red River’s staffing levels on a daily basis, city workers and Red River drivers combine to collect trash and recycling around the city. Even so, city work including snow removal, pothole patching and street and park maintenance has continued and Street and Parks crews “are not pulled off snow duties to perform trash and recycling collection,” Perlich explained.

Work is done during regular shifts and some overtime with eight trash trucks – two owned by Solid Waste, two owned by Parks, and four leased by Solid Waste.

The city hopes to have a new contractor by July 1.

“March 2 is the due date and when the bids will be opened,” Perlich wrote in an email response. “From there, the review/approval process from the Solid Waste Advisory Board, Board of Public Works, and City Council will follow and our intent is for the next contractor to be ready to go on July 1. We want this to be expedited as soon as possible.”

Geoff Paddock, 5th District city councilman, said he’s looking forward to the day when bids are submitted from regular carriers and believes a new hauler could be selected within 60 days.

“I think we’re beginning to catch up a little bit. We do have a pretty good city back-up team,” Paddock told WANE 15 Tuesday. “With a number of trucks of our own and a number of city employees that are working with Red River to try to catch up with the garbage and recycling, I’m hoping at some point we get back on a fairly regular schedule.”

Paddock said he’s worked with residents in his district into the weekend to get their garbage and recycling picked up. Delays have come with “drivers leaving, drivers sick with COVID and parts for trucks not being able to come in,” he said.

“But we’ve got to work our way through that and I think that we can, particularly with a new carrier.”

Paddock said City Council will scrutinize the new trash and recycling collection bids “very, very carefully because all of us have seen the repercussions of the Red River contract.”

“We do not want to go through that again and the citizens of Fort Wayne will demand better,“ Paddock said.