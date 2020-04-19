Fort Wayne doctor helping COVID-19 patients in New York

QUEENS, New York (WANE) — A Fort Wayne doctor is working on the frontlines of the new coronavirus pandemic from one of the country’s hot spots.

Dr. Ashok Kadambi has a private practice out of Fort Wayne Endocrinology, but these days he finds himself treating patients battling the new coronavirus in Queens, New York. Kadambi said a colleague of his working in New York needed help at Flushing Hospital Medical Center and handed his name off to the hospital director and the health department. Kadambi was formally asked to go lend a hand.

Kadambi is helping out at Flushing Hospital Medical Center in Queens, New York

He said it all happened very quickly. He was first asked to help on Monday, arrived in New York on Thursday to near-deserted JFK airport, and started working with the COVID-19 patients on Friday. He called it a surreal experience, unlike anything he’s seen in his 30 years of medical practice.

“It’s actually quite surreal,” said Kadambi. “It almost feels like you’re in a movie or something. It’s unbelievable, I still can’t believe this is happening. I must say that these people. there’s a lot of team effort over here. People are very united in an effort to combat the virus.”

Kadambi started working with COVID-19 patients on Friday, April 17.

Kadambi will be working in New York for at least the next couple of weeks, although he is not quite sure how long he will be needed. From what he has seen so far at the hospital he’s in, he says things are improving a bit.