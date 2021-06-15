Fort Wayne City Council discusses opting out of opioid settlement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A resolution to confirm that the city of Fort Wayne will opt out of the opioid settlement passed out of the Regulations Committee at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The vote was unanimous, 8:0.

The resolution says, “the opioid epidemic has had a severe and detrimental impact on communities across the United States and the City of Fort Wayne has also experienced and continues to experience the negative impact and costs of the opioid epidemic.”

It also says, “the City of Fort Wayne has chosen through litigation to pursue those parties it holds responsible for the epidemic.”

A certified copy of the resolution will be submitted to the Indiana Attorney General by June 30.

The resolution will be voted on during the regular session meeting on June 22.