Fort Wayne Director of Public Works named 2020 Public Works Leader of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shan Gunawardena, the City of Fort Wayne’s Director of Public Works, has been named the 2020 Public Works Leader of the Year for the American Public Works Association (APWA) – Indiana Chapter.

Gunawardena accepted the award in Indianapolis on May 20 and was recognized for the following accomplishments:

Employment record Gunawardena has led the City’s Public Works Division since December 2017. Prior to the promotion, he served as city engineer beginning in 2012 and began his service with the City in 2007 and has held positions of traffic engineer and assistant city engineer. He also has experience as senior transportation engineer and project manager with Bonar Group and seven years of service with the Indiana Department of Transportation in leadership positions.

Job-related technical and managerial accomplishments Under Gunawardena’s leadership in the Public Works Division, the City has invested record amounts in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements. Since 2014, there has been nearly $200 million in street, road, sidewalk, curb and alley improvement projects in neighborhoods throughout Fort Wayne.



Gunawardena has overseen more than 30 projects that have improved safety and drivability in neighborhoods and arterial streets and roads throughout Fort Wayne, the city said. He’s also led innovative approaches to using new technologies and best practices to position Fort Wayne as a leader in proactive transportation strategies to benefit motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Gunawardena earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Purdue University and is registered as a professional engineer and professional traffic operations engineer. He serves as chairman of the Fort Wayne Board of Public Works and chairs the Urban Transportation Advisory Board.